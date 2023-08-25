NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman was found dead on Monday in a stairwell of a Montefiore Family Health Center in the Bronx, police said on Friday.

Officers were called to 1 Fordham Plaza around 9:30 a.m. Police discovered the 57-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in the stairwell, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the woman as 57-year-old Sary Mao.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.