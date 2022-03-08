BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A driver struck a woman on a Brooklyn street Tuesday morning and then took off, police said.

The 62-year-old victim was crossing the street at Linden Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a sedan, according to the NYPD. Based on the woman’s head injuries, investigators believe she may have fallen in the street before she was struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver fled after the incident and no arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning. A description of the vehicle and the identity of the victim were not immediately released by the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).