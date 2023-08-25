THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was arrested Thursday after a 24-year-old woman from the Bronx was shot and killed, police said.

Latrisha Lowman, 41, has been charged with murder, manslaughter and possession of a loaded firearm.

The victim, Lashawn Andrews, was shot in the face in Tremont Sunday night.

According to police, she got into a fight with two women before shots rang out.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.