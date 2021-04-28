Woman charged in collision that killed officer livestreamed herself drinking hours before

QUEENS — The Long Island woman accused of killing an NYPD officer while driving drunk admitted to detectives she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash, and went on anti-police rant during a podcast she livestreamed just hours prior.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year NYPD veteran, was killed in the crash early Tuesday. Police said Beauvais struck Tsakos, 43, with her vehicle on the Long Island Expressway as he was diverting traffic away from a separate fatal crash.

Outside the courthouse, Jessica Beauvais, 32, told reporters she was sorry.

“She’s genuine in that she apologized for the fact that she was caught,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

In the livestreamed video, Beauvais was seen downing shots and vaping. She also made disparaging comments about police regarding recent police shootings.

“We’re not scared of the police…We want you to know we don’t give a f— about you, your mom or your children or wife. You’re nothing,” she says in the video.

During her arraignment Tuesday night, prosecutors said Beauvais admitted that she had smoked a joint, took two shots of tequila and drank wine as she livestreamed.

Outside the courthouse, the suspect’s family members didn’t speak to the media, but broke down in tears as they walked away.

“She admitted that she didn’t know where she was going, what she was doing, but still got in her car and used GPS as if it was automatic pilot,” said Lynch.

Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 3 and 6.

“They said goodbye on their stoop today; little did they know that was the last time,” Lynch said.

Beauvais was remanded; she faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.