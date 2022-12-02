NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman suffered chemical burns to her face early Friday morning when someone threw an unknown liquid at her as she exited a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The attack happened at the Winthrop Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 1:10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 21-year-old victim suffered burns to the left side of the face and was rushed to Kings County Medical, a law enforcement source said. She was later taken to Jacobi Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Before the attack, police said the suspect picked a fight with the victim while they were standing on the southbound platform. The suspect followed the victim up the stairs and splashed an unknown chemical substance on the victim’s face, according to the NYPD. The suspect then ran from the station.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday afternoon. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect. They describe her as a woman of medium build, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, with black hair. She was wearing a black jacket with brown fur on the hood, black pants with white drawings on the legs, and black boots, according to the NYPD.

