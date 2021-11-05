Woman beats extraordinary odds, runs 20th marathon

NEW YORK — This year is the 50th anniversary of the TCS New York City Marathon.

For disabled Achilles International participant, Suzanne Podolski, it will be her 20th marathon. Podolski has muscular dystrophy and severe ulcerative colitis. It’s so severe, she has had over 30 surgeries.

She credits the Achilles International for helping her get back on her feet.

For her 20th marathon, she has decided to dedicate each mile to a loved one, a friend’s loved one and people of influence who have passed.

She will be doing the marathon live on Facebook and will honor those lost by talking to their loved ones on Facebook and placing a picture of that person on the mile marker.

Also, her guide will be filming all of this in hopes to produce a documentary on her journey with Achilles and marathoning.