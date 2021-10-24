Woman attacks teen girl, hurls anti-Asian slurs in Brooklyn hate crime incident: NYPD

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a hate crime attack in Brooklyn on Oct. 22, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A woman attacked a teenager and hurled racial slurs at the girl outside a store in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

The incident happened on Brighton Beach Avenue near Ocean Parkway around 10 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect struck the 17-year-old girl with a cardboard box and used anti-Asian slurs during the attack before fleeing, police said.

The NYPD launched a hate crimes investigation and released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here. 

