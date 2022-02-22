STUYVESANT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a woman aboard an L train in Stuyvesant, Manhattan Monday night after attempting to steal her cellphone, police said Tuesday.

When the woman fought off the man, he pushed her into a handrail and fled the scene, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was injured during the attack.

The investigation regarding the assault remained ongoing Tuesday morning.

The incident followed a weekend of violence that happened underground, with at least seven assaults in the subway system reported within a 48-hour period. Additionally, a subway conductor working on the northbound 2 and 3 lines was attacked by a group of teens around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the TWU union, marking at least nine reported incidents in three days.

Mayor Eric Adams’ new subway safety plan rolled out on Monday, which includes a crackdown on crime by increasing police presence on the subways. Adams’ plan consists of 30 outreach teams, which are made up of NYPD officers and mental health professionals, assigned to connect the homeless with services and to prevent an uptick in crime.

On day one of the safety plan rollout, PIX11 crews were unable to find any additional police officers or health workers. When asked where to find the outreach teams, an NYPD spokesman pointed to City Hall officials, who then said no formal rollout was planned.

