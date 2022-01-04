Woman arrested in New Mexico months after man found dead in her NYC apartment

QUEENS – A woman was extradited from New Mexico and faces several charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in her Queens apartment before fleeing several months ago, authorities said Monday.

Haiyan Deng, 31, was arraigned on a nine-count indictment on charges of murder, burglary, assault, harrassment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Deng allegedly shot and killed Justin Li, 26, in her Flushing apartment on Sept. 18, according to the indictment.

First responders conducting a wellness check on Li found him dead in Deng’s bed a day later, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said.

Deng was apprehended in New Mexico after the vehicle she was driving broke down on the side of the road.

State Troopers discovered a loaded revolver from the vehicle, which matched the bullet recovered in her Queens bedroom. Deng was also found to be in possession of Li’s personal property, officials said.

“The defendant is accused of shooting the victim in the head, then taking his car to flee the state. Gun violence is never the solution. The defendant has been returned to Queens. She now faces very serious charges,” Katz said in a statement.

If convicted, Deng factes 25 years to life in prison.