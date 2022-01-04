Woman arrested in New Mexico months after man found dead in her NYC apartment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENS – A woman was extradited from New Mexico and faces several charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in her Queens apartment before fleeing several months ago, authorities said Monday.

Haiyan Deng, 31, was arraigned on a nine-count indictment on charges of murder, burglary, assault, harrassment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Deng allegedly shot and killed Justin Li, 26, in her Flushing apartment on Sept. 18, according to the indictment.

First responders conducting a wellness check on Li found him dead in Deng’s bed a day later, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said.

Deng was apprehended in New Mexico after the vehicle she was driving broke down on the side of the road.

State Troopers discovered a loaded revolver from the vehicle, which matched the bullet recovered in her Queens bedroom. Deng was also found to be in possession of Li’s personal property, officials said.

“The defendant is accused of shooting the victim in the head, then taking his car to flee the state. Gun violence is never the solution. The defendant has been returned to Queens. She now faces very serious charges,” Katz said in a statement.

If convicted, Deng factes 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

Queens community bands together to provide holiday meals for struggling neighbors

More Queens

Crime

Exclusive: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell breaks down first days as NYC's top cop

Violent crime top priority for Adams with woman stabbed to death, off-duty officer shot on mayor’s first day

NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in car

Exclusive: Victim of vicious slashing speaks after Bronx attack

Suspects pretend to conduct COVID survey in violent Brooklyn home invasion: police

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter