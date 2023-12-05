LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman is accused of attacking another person with a hammer and shoving a child on Long Island, according to Southampton Town police.

The incident happened in Riverside on Oct. 30 around 8 p.m., according to authorities. Police said the victim of the hammer assault was transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested 37-year-old Ligia Lopez Menendez, of Flanders, on Dec. 4 in connection with the attack, according to authorities.

Menendez was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal contempt and assault.

