QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly robbing a woman inside her home in Queens Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened around 10:52 a.m. at the home near 231st Street and 64th Avenue. Police said the victim answered the door and spoke with the suspect before she was pushed into the residence.

The woman fell and suffered pain to her head, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly displayed a knife and stole the woman’s wallet containing credit cards and $100, police said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as being a man around 5’10”.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

