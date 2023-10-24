BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a woman accused of attacking a 73-year-old woman and stealing her pocketbook in Downtown Brooklyn on Oct. 20.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. on Nevins Street. Police said the victim was walking when she was approached by the suspect and punched multiple times.

The suspect then stole the woman’s pocketbook and fled towards Flatbush Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim suffered cuts and pain in her face.

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her early 20s who is 5’8″. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and yellow sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.