QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 71-year-old woman was killed and a 73-year-old man was injured after they were hit by two cars in Queens Saturday, according to officials.

The two were trying to cross Woodhaven Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. when a 2017 BMW 430 driving in the right lane struck them with its passenger side mirror as it attempted to swerve out of the way, according to authorities. Officials said the pedestrians were then hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry that was also in the right lane.

The woman, identified as 71-year-old Tonci Budija by authorities, was thrown to the pavement as a result and suffered from severe head and body trauma. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The 73-year-old man also suffered from head trauma and was taken to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and were not injured, according to authorities.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.