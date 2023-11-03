BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a box in East Flatbush on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 12:17 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered a lady unconscious and unresponsive inside a box with an apartment located on Linden Boulevard.

EMS were called a short time later and pronounced the female dead on the scene. The woman had visible facial trauma according to police sources.

Currently, there are no known persons in custody and an investigation remains ongoing.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York will determine the cause of death.

