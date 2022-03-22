NEW YORK (AP) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 87-year-old Broadway singing coach who was shoved to the ground on a New York City street.

Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself in to face a manslaughter charge in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern. NYPD Chief James Essig previously referred to the shove as a“disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City.”

Gustern hit her head and was critically injured March 10 when a woman crossed the street, came up behind her and pushed her to the ground on West 23rd Street in Manhattan. She died March 15.

Online court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Pazienza’s behalf. Information about her arraignment was not immediately available.

PIX11 News contributed to this post.