NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman found dead inside the basement of a Chelsea building on Friday is believed to have fallen to her death, according to police.

Jaclyn Elmquist, 24, is believed to have fallen and went down the chute of the trash compactor ending up at the bottom of it, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a 911 call to aid a female at 540 West 28 Street at around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Elmquist unconscious and unresponsive. Elmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminality is suspected. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death, police said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.