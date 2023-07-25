FILE — Malcolm X speaks at a news conference in the Hotel Theresa, in New York, May 21, 1964. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An eyewitness to Malcolm X’s assassination spoke out for the first time on Tuesday and said what he observed proves that the federal and New York City governments were involved in the killing.

Mustafa Hassan, who was a member of the Organization of African American Unity, a group formed by Malcolm X, said that he’d encountered a man with a gun seconds after the civil rights leader was fatally shot.

Hassan said the man whom he’d encountered was Talmadge X Hayer, who was also known as Thomas Hagan. Hayer was subsequently arrested for Malcolm X’s murder.

Hassan said it quickly became apparent that there were NYPD operatives on the scene. He said he’d learned this information minutes after the shooting. Outside of the Audubon Ballroom where Malcolm X was shot, Hassan said a group of policemen asked fellow officers, regarding Hayer, “‘Is he with us?'”

“While at the same time,” Hassan continued, police were “holding back Malcolm’s followers” from beating Hayer.

He said that because people had seen Hayer, authorities had no other choice but to arrest him and charge him.

Hayer, who has spoken publicly about the shooting, has never claimed to have been a government operative, unlike some other people who’d been at the Audubon Ballroom when Malcolm X was killed, including Eugene Roberts and Raymond Wood. Both Roberts and Wood have given interviews detailing their involvement with law enforcement organizations monitoring Malcolm X.