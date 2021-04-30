With wave of evictions feared, lawmakers push for tenant representation

As an eviction moratorium is nearing its end, between 800,000 and 1.2 million New Yorkers are behind on their rent obligations, creating fears of what could be a wave of evictions and a housing crisis.

A bill to expand New York City tenants’ right to counsel would come just in the nick of time, legislators say.

Councilman Mark Levine is the chief sponsor of the bill. He’s calling it an umbrella of protection to avoid an avalanche of evictions for city tenants without legal representation.

The bill amends and expands local law 136 — the city’s landmark eviction legal defense law — to include all zip codes in the city.

