Kids play with sleds in the snow during a snowstorm in Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers who looked outside on Wednesday afternoon and saw flurries may have thought the city’s chance of finally seeing measurable snow this winter were here, but that was not the case.

Only a trace of snow was recorded at the Central Park climate site before the precipitation changed over to snow, which means the city is still on track to break a 50-year record, according to the National Weather Service. The latest New York City has ever gotten a first measurable snowfall in a winter season is Jan. 29, 1973, when 1.8 inches fell.

It’s been more than 320 days since March 9, 2022, when there was last measurable snow in New York City.

The next chance for widespread precipitation is late Sunday into Monday, but so far it’s looking more like an all-rain event.

If no measurable snowfall happens through Sunday, Jan. 29, this winter will break the old record for latest first measurable snowfall.