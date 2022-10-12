NEW YORK (PIX11) — As migrants continue to arrive in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said a Times Square-area hotel would be used as a humanitarian relief center for families with children.

Around 18,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city as of this weekend, Adams said. Many have come in through Port Authority, located near The Row hotel. Adams said the hotel will initially serve 200 families, and may be scaled to help more people.

“This is not an everyday homelessness crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that requires a different approach, and these humanitarian emergency response centers will take on a multitude of looks with the similarities that they will all help triage and provide immediate support to arriving asylum seekers,” Adams said. “We will continue to respond with care and compassion as we deal with this humanitarian crisis made by human hands.”

Humanitarian relief centers will help with shelter, food, medical care, case work services and settlement options, officials said. The Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, which will only be serving adults, is expected to open soon. Dozens of hotels in New York City have also been opened as emergency shelters.

Mayor Eric Adams previously declared a state of emergency around the migrant and shelter system crisis. At the time, he said the city’s shelters were nearly at capacity.