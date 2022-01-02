With around 1,000 MTA workers sick with COVID, suspension continues on several subway lines

NEW YORK — Get set for delays on many subway lines and bus routes.

At least 1,000 workers for the MTA are out sick with COVID as the omicron variant continues to surge throughout New York City. With those absences, there will be subway and bus delays cross the city as commuters return to work and school Monday.

Service will continue to be suspended on the B, W and Z lines, which the MTA calls fully redundant with other services. Some subway riders say the Monday morning rush will be bumpy, just like it usually is.

“There’s always been delay. It has nothing to do with COVID,” Salam Farhat, a subway rider, told PIX11 News. “There’s always been shortages, delays and waiting in the cold.”

The MTA is asking riders for patience.

“Like every business and agency in the region, the MTA is navigating through a spike in workforce positive COVID test results,” spokesperson Aaron Donovan said. “The Authority is proactively managing to ensure continuation of reliable service 24/7 to every subway station.”

Subway rider Solomon Smith said he was understanding of the delays because of the COVID situation

“When there’s a delay I can be mad, but COVID is bad out here still,” he said.

The MTA says to check its website for real time information and sign up for my MTA alerts to get texts or emails about specific routes.