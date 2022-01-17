Thousands without power across NY, NJ as winter storm moves out

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a winter storm brought snow Sunday night that turned into heavy rain by early Monday, thousands of residents across New York and New Jersey were reporting power outages Monday morning.

While the rain was expected to taper off across much of the tri-state area by mid-Morning, coastal flooding and wind advisories remained in place for much of the city, Long Island and the coastal areas of New Jersey.

Below are the current outage numbers, as of 6 a.m. Monday:

New York City area and Long Island

Con Edison: Nearly 5,200 customers without service, with the majority of outages in Westchester, while Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx were also seeing substantial outages.

PSEG Long Island: About 2,000 customers without service, with most of the outages in Nassau County, but Suffolk also seeing substantial outages.

Orange & Rockland: Over 550 customers without power, primarily in Rockland and Orange counties, and a few in Sullivan county, as well.

New Jersey

PSE&G: Nearly 3,800 customers without service, with the majority of outages in Bergen and Essex counties.

Jersey Central Power & Light: Over 2,100 customers without service, with outages primarily in Hunterdon, Ocean and Monmouth counties early Monday.