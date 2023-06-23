NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two winning TAKE 5 lottery tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Long Island this week.

Two top draws were sold for Thursday’s evening drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Friday.

The tickets are each worth $18,019. One ticket was sold at FJP Meat Market Inc. on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn and the other ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Middle County Road in Ridge on Long Island.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.