NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!

Take 5 lottery players in the Bronx and in Queens took home three winning Take 5 tickets, collectively worth more than $75,000. Two of the winning tickets were sold in the Bronx.

A ticket worth a whopping $35,896.50 was bought at Crotona Lotto Plus Inc., located at 1936 Crotona Avenue, for the Dec. 15 drawing, officials said. A ticket worth $19,807.50 was purchased at Alvin and Bora Inc., located at 1106 Metcalf Avenue, for the Dec. 16 drawing.

Over in Queens, a winning ticket worth $19,936.50 was sold. It was bought at K&C Discount 99 Up Inc., located at 8003 Northern Boulevard, for the Dec. 17 drawing.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: