NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two TAKE 5 winning draws were sold in New York City for Friday’s mid-day and evening draw, both top-tier prizes, according to lottery officials.

The first winning ticket was sold at a bodega on Fulton Street in Brooklyn. The winning ticket is worth $20,569.50 and was the winning mid-day TAKE 5 draw for Friday, lottery officials stated.

The other winning draw, also a top-prize winning ticket, was for Friday’s TAKE 5 evening drawing.

The lucky draw was sold at a grocery store on White Plains Road located in the Bronx and is valued at $39,279.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.

