NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are raking in those dollar bills during lottery drawings.

Top-prize winning Take 5 tickets were sold on Sunday and again on Monday, lottery officials said. Sundays’ ticket, worth $34,505.5 was purchased at NA Candy Store Inc, located at 1581 First Avenue in Manhattan. Mondays’ ticket, worth a whopping $37,842.50, was bought at Har Siddhi Corporation, located at 40-08 Junction Boulevard in Queens.

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Staten Island for the Monday drawing, officials said. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store on Hylan Boulevard.

The winning numbers for the Monday Powerball drawing were: 2-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check if they have the winning numbers for the midday or evening drawing.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot for the drawing to be held on Wednesday is an estimated $210 million.