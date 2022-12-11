NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.

Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at:

Manhattan: Paresh A Patel newsstand, located at 182 Broadway. The ticket purchased is worth $10,259.50

Brooklyn: El Sazon Deli grocery located at 2096 Fulton Street. The ticket purchased is worth $10,259.50

Queens: Astoria 99 Cent Inc. located at 22-05 Astoria Boulevard. The ticket purchased is worth $10,259.50.

Nassau County: Elmont – Kings 2115 Linden C-Store, located at 2115 Linden Boulevard in Elmont. The ticket purchased is worth $10,259.50.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: