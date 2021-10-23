Winning $46,000 lottery ticket sold at East Harlem store

NEW YORK — What would you do with $46,000? A winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold this week at a store in East Harlem.
The ticket, worth $46,480, was purchased at Beck’s Wine & Spirits on First Avenue, according to the New York Lottery.
You can check your Take 5 ticket numbers at nylottery.ny.gov.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.