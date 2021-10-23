Winning $46,000 lottery ticket sold at East Harlem store

Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK — What would you do with $46,000? A winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold this week at a store in East Harlem.

The ticket, worth $46,480, was purchased at Beck’s Wine & Spirits on First Avenue, according to the New York Lottery.

You can check your Take 5 ticket numbers at nylottery.ny.gov.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.