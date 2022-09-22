NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was a very lucky day for some in New York.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased, a Take 5 ticket worth $18,230.50 was purchased and three Take 5 tickets worth $12,037.50 were purchased. Together, they add up to $104,343 in lottery winnings for the Sept. 21 drawings.

The third-prize winning Powerball ticket, which is worth $50,000, was bought at Amsterdam Tobacco House on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-33-34-35-54 with a Powerball of 7. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The Take 5 ticket worth $18,230,50 was purchased for Wednesday’s midday drawing, according to the lottery. It was bought at Collectibles USA Inc., located at 156-24 Crossbay Boulevard in Howard Beach.

There were multiple top-prize winning tickets for the Take 5 evening drawing on Wednesday. Each one is worth $12,037.60. They were sold at:

Andy Pharmacy II, located at 1341 St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan

1517 New Bani Grocery Inc., located at 1517 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

Ardonia General Store, located at 1584 Rt. 44 and 55 and Clintondale

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.