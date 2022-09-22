NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was a very lucky day for some in New York.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased, a Take 5 ticket worth $18,230.50 was purchased and three Take 5 tickets worth $12,037.50 were purchased. Together, they add up to $104,343 in lottery winnings for the Sept. 21 drawings.
The third-prize winning Powerball ticket, which is worth $50,000, was bought at Amsterdam Tobacco House on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-33-34-35-54 with a Powerball of 7. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The Take 5 ticket worth $18,230,50 was purchased for Wednesday’s midday drawing, according to the lottery. It was bought at Collectibles USA Inc., located at 156-24 Crossbay Boulevard in Howard Beach.
There were multiple top-prize winning tickets for the Take 5 evening drawing on Wednesday. Each one is worth $12,037.60. They were sold at:
- Andy Pharmacy II, located at 1341 St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan
- 1517 New Bani Grocery Inc., located at 1517 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan
- Ardonia General Store, located at 1584 Rt. 44 and 55 and Clintondale
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.