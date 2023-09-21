NEW YORK (PIX11) – The state is moving forward with its Clean Heat for All challenge by installing window heat pumps in some New York City public housing, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

She said the 72 window heat pumps will be installed by the winter. They’ll provide families with heating and cooling while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The units will be monitored and assessed over the course of the winter.

Officials will use the results to decide whether or not to move forward with the widespread installation of 30,000 units in the coming years.

