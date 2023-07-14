HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — When was the last time you laughed out loud at a Shakespeare play? Well, there’s a laugh-out-loud truly funny free sequel to Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” playing in Harlem through the end of July.

The threatening skies and occasional drizzle aren’t putting a damper on this free, uptown Shakespeare in the Park sequel to last summers big hit, “Twelfth Night.”

Enter “Malvolio,” a production being put on by The Classical Theater Of Harlem, this production is a fun and touching sequel to last summer’s blockbuster, “Twelfth Night.”

But this play has been written by Betty Shamieh and not William Shakespeare.

“It’s a story about redemption, a story about forgiveness and mercy,” Allen Gilmore, who plays Malvolio told PIX11 News. “It is turning away from revenge and towards the light and love.”

“To do it in a group, setting, a comedy where we can all be together and laugh,” Betty Shamieh, the playwright, told PIX11 News. “It is something we’ve really been missing.”

Critics have called this fresh take on the somewhat complicated Malvolio, a sweet summer frolic complete with a fun-loving king.

“The best part is being here in Harlem,” John-Andrew Morrison, playing the king, told PIX11 News. “The audiences have been so supportive, so engaged, so excited that we’re bringing this world-class production into their neighborhood.”

And the producers say you don’t have to brush up your Shakespeare to really get into the message, the meaning, and the fun of this production.

“This is a great summer story, a coming of age story, a young person, finding love and joy in the world,” Ian Belknap, co-director of “Malvolio,” said.

Ty Jones, the co-director and producing artistic director of The Classical Theater of Harlem added “I will guarantee you will have a fantastic time if you love dance, theater, and music.”

This production of "Malvolio" runs Tuesday through Sunday until July 29.


