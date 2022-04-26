NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hungry New Yorkers hoping to grab a cannabis-infused slice of pizza shouldn’t get their hopes up.

While New York has legalized marijuana and sales could start by the end of the year, no businesses are licensed to add cannabis to prepared foods, Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesman for the state Office of Cannabis Management, said. Businesses in New York selling food infused with cannabis are illegal and their foods could put customers at risk, Ghitelman warned.

“An application process will be established for on-site consumption license and applicants seeking a license will have to meet its eligibility requirements and implement the regulations as designed by the office,” Ghitelman said.

Over the Hudson River in New Jersey where legal sales of marijuana have already started, edibles are for sale. New Jersey, however, does not allow the sale of perishable edibles.