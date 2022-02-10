Will these pods stop bike theft in New York City? One company hopes so

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s subway system is seeing a lot of use, but that doesn’t mean commuters don’t want alternatives. Many are turning to bikes, but they’re bumping into a big problem: a lack of parking.

One Brooklyn-based company wants to change that. And now, the MTA is on board.

Box-like contraptions — called Oonee — debuted at 43rd Street on Thursday. When you open up the box, a secret is revealed — a reserved parking spot just for bikes.

Shabazz Stuart said it’s an “honor” to lead a movement dedicated to “people power.” He co-founded the company that makes Oonee after having three of his own bikes stolen.

Cycles are becoming increasingly popular in the city, but it’s taken a long time to convince leaders to install free parking. The pod near Vanderbilt Plaza is the first on MTA property.

“Leaders are now realizing the benefit of this type of structure,” Stuart said.

There’s only six spaces for now, but MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said it’s just the beginning. Currently, there’s three pods: one in the East Village, one at Grand Central and one in Williamsburg.