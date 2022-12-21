NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The 2022 holiday weekend forecast predicts Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be in the low 20s, with heavy rain accumulating the two nights before.

Sounds like the perfect weather conditions to see some flurries – right? We talked to New York’s Very Own weatherman, Mr. G, to see the chances that the Big Apple sees snow on Christmas day.

His response for 2022?

“Slim to none this year,” Mr. G said. To be more exact, it’s only about a 23% chance each year that New York City will see snow on Dec. 25.

In fact, Mr. G says that it’s tough to see a white Christmas in New York City because we’re surrounded by water.

The key component to snow is a northeast wind, something that NYC lacks.

The water temperature right now is about 52 degrees and the wind comes from the east, making the atmosphere too warm for blizzard conditions, according to Mr. G.

“You dream of a white Christmas, but it’s so hard to get all of the other components lined up to see snow when you live by the ocean,” Mr. G. said.

In order to see snow on Dec. 25, 2022, this weekend’s storm track would have needed to be 250-300 miles further to the east. The storm also would have needed cold, northeast winds — something it’s currently lacking.

Mr. G says that if the storm could’ve pulled this off, NYC could have seen about 15-20 inches of snow this winter.

For now, tri-state area is bracing for a weekend full of bitter cold temps, as a severe storm is making its way to NY and NJ beginning on Thursday. It’s expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to the area ahead of the holiday weekend.

For more on your holiday forecast, catch Mr. G on the PIX11 News at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m.