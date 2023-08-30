NEW YORK (PIX11) – The tri-state area won’t have to worry about Hurricane Idalia, which is currently battering Florida and Georgia with heavy rainfall, dangerous winds and storm surges, forecasters said.

A stationary front will remain draped just offshore of the eastern seaboard for the next several days, according to PIX11 forecasters. Idalia will continue to move north from Florida and the stationary front will act as a barrier to steer the system out into the Atlantic.

Also, cooler water temperatures and strong upper-level winds will help to weaken the storm as it continues to move along the front, forecasters said.

Idalia is expected to weaken to a tropical storm sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.