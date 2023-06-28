NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s air quality is expected to deteriorate on Wednesday into Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Air Quality Health Advisories are in effect for Western and Central New York, plus Eastern Lake Ontario for Wednesday and Thursday, the governor tweeted Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m., the air quality index, or AQI, is 56 which is “moderate” in New York City. However, wind patterns can worsen conditions throughout the day.

“Masks will be available throughout the state and New Yorkers should check the latest air quality information via http://airnow.gov, @NYSDEC, or their weather app,” Hochul said.

Air Quality Health Advisories are issued when the goes over 100, officials said. Should the AQI rise above 100 Wednesday, the state warned New Yorkers to take certain precautions:

Limiting time outdoors and/or taking frequent breaks from the outdoors.

Avoiding prolonged and intense outdoor activities (this is especially important for caretakers, as children with asthma are especially sensitive).

Call 911 if you or someone you’re caring for has trouble breathing.

Monitoring conditions and being prepared. Now is a good time to pick up a mask, in case air quality deteriorates. The city is already making masks available at FDNY firehouses and NYPD precincts and is looking to expand supplies to more vulnerable communities.

When air quality is poor, wearing a high-quality mask (e.g., N95) can reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. We will continue to communicate with New Yorkers about air quality through the summer. The situation will change regularly but we can be prepared for the months ahead.