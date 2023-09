NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out in Lacey Township, N.J., fire officials said.

Fire officials are warning of road closures in the area, including Dover Road. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it doesn’t believe evacuations will be necessary.

The fire comes following a plane crash in the Lacey Township area near the Ocean County Airport that happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, reports said.

A pilot died in the plane crash, according to reports.