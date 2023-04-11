NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police responding to a call for a distressed dog in the East River on Monday ended up rescuing a coyote.

The animal was spotted battling the strong currents of the river on Monday morning. When the NYPD Harbor Unit arrived, they quickly realized it wasn’t a dog.

The coyote was turned over to the care of vets and was expected to be OK.

“Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not!” the NYPD 19th Precinct tweeted on Monday. “Thanks to NYPD Harbor for coming to the rescue — he’s now in the care of veterinarians.”