MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Even though architect Rex Heuermann was allegedly using ‘burner’ phones to set up dates with sex workers before they turned up dead, he may not have banked on some other crucial evidence.

Suffolk County police said four female hairs later tied to Heuermann’s wife were found on the bodies of three victims discovered at Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Two female hairs were on sex worker Megan Waterman, including one on the tape wrapped around Waterman’s head.

A female hair was also found in tape used to wrap burlap around victim Amber Costello.

Finally, a female hair was detected in a belt buckle found on Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body. Rex Heuermann has not been charged with this murder yet, but prosecutors said he’s the top suspect and could face more charges pertaining to the original “Gilgo Four” victims.

Once Rex Heuermann was identified as the prime person of interest in March 2022, thanks to the Chevy Avalanche he owned, detectives looked for ways to check out the female DNA found in the hairs from the Gilgo Beach crime scenes.

“On or about July 21, 2022,” an undercover Suffolk County detective recovered 11 bottles from the Heuermann family’s trash on First Avenue in Massapequa Park, court documents revealed. The Suffolk County crime lab swabbed the bottles for DNA.

On February 24, 2023, a forensic lab concluded that one of the DNA profiles from the bottles matched the forensic evidence retrieved from three victims at the Gilgo Beach discovery sites. The testing indicated forensic experts were ruling out more than 99 percent of the North American female population and tying the hairs to a female member of the Heuermann household, concluding they belonged to his wife. The female individual belonged to “mitochondrial haplogroup K1c2,” according to the court documents.

Rex Heuermann’s wife was out of state when he allegedly committed the murders, according to Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

But the DNA of Heuermann’s wife could have been on the suspect’s clothing or in household items he was using, like tape.

Prosecutors said they also retrieved a male hair from the burlap used to wrap Megan Waterman.

And they very sensationally revealed Friday that investigators who were following Rex Heuermann retrieved a pizza box from the trash in Manhattan that had Heuermann’s DNA on the crust. That DNA was a match to the Gilgo victims.

Heuermann’s court-appointed defense attorney Michael Brown noted his client was crying when the two met and said, “I didn’t do this.”

But Judge Richard Ambro ordered Heuermann held without bail, citing the depraved nature of the charges.