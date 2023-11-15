RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — The estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, showed up for court for the first time since her husband was accused in July of killing 3 women discovered on Ocean Parkway in 2010.

Asa Ellerup, wearing a teal blouse and white sweater, has reportedly reached a deal with a major streaming service to tell her story. She was escorted into court on the fourth floor of Suffolk County criminal court by her attorney, Robert Macedonio.

Ellerup visited her husband in jail for the first time last week. She had filed for divorce within a week of the architect’s arrest.

There are reports that Heuermann has transferred the deed to their Massapequa Park home to Ellerup, who is the mother of two children. Her son, Christopher, is Heuermann’s stepson. Ellerup has a daughter, Victoria, with Heuermann.

Assets have become an issue in this case.

Ellerup was seeking 283 guns that were seized from the Heuermann household during a 12-day search after Heuermann’s arrest. The Suffolk County District Attorney fought that move.

The guns, including automatic weapons, will be turned over to the Nassau County Police Department, the jurisdiction where the Heuermanns live.

Ten sets of human remains were discovered on Ocean Parkway between December 2010 and April 2011. Heuermann is already a prime suspect in a fourth killing. He has pleaded not guilty to the first three he was charged with.

Ellerup was sitting quietly in the fourth row in court, while Judge Timothy Mazzei held a private conference with attorneys before deciding the hearing.