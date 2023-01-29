FILE – In a May 17, 2016 file photo, a new MTA bus leaves the site of a news conference at a bus depot in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected.

The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet.

The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage levels, Gothamist reported. Only about 2 percent of the daily riders used the Wi-Fi each day.

The change will save the MTA an estimated $3.3 million a year, a spokesperson said.

While the MTA has ended Wi-Fi service on buses, the agency also has plans in place to have New York City’s subway system fully wired for Wi-Fi and cellphone within about 10 years