NEW YORK (PIX11) — Why are people so afraid of Friday the 13th? There are a couple of different explanations, New Jersey medium and author Linda Lauren said.

Lauren joined the PIX11 News at 4 to discuss the origins of the superstitions surrounding the day.

“It originally was very religious,” Lauren explained. “People were thinking … Jesus died on a Friday … then you have the 13 apostles.”

From there, the superstition took off. Lauren said the best thing you can do if you’re worried about bad luck is to instead focuses on the good things and “attract good energy.”

