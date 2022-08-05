NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s another hot one. Clouds did a little to prevent temperatures from soaring into the 90s at some locations. But it sure didn’t feel like it.

The intense heat attracted people to Coney Island for some relief on Friday. But with all the beach fun comes concerns for bravely the elements.

When it comes to weather-related fatalities, heat claims the top spot. The National Weather Service reported 190 heat-related fatalities last year with an average of 158 heat-related deaths over a 30-year period.

One major factor is the urban heat island effect. While the suburbs and rural areas tend to be cooler due to more green space, urban areas could get over 20 degrees hotter. Why? Heat is emitted from cars, buildings and factories. Asphalt and dark rooftops also retain heat.

Another reason is how little it may cool down at night, especially in the city. Heat is absorbed quicker at the surface during the day and released slowly back into the atmosphere at night. It’s typical for overnight temps to only dip in the upper 70s or low 80s in the city. Some may not have air conditioning or can’t open windows for safety reasons. This makes it harder for the body to cool down at night.

It’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you are suffering from heat exhaustion, you might feel faint, dizzy and experience excessive sweating and muscle cramps. For heat stroke, people experience no sweating, a throbbing headache, red hot dry skin or loss of consciousness.