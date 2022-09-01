With school about to kick off for the year, many are worried about a teacher shortage.

Many teachers have left the field since 2020. While many have said it’s a pay issue, some teachers say it’s a bunch of issues, including Sari Rosenberg.

“It’s not a teacher shortage problem. It’s a you disrespected, underpaid & demonized teachers so they resigned from the profession problem,” she recently tweeted.

Rosenberg, a New York City teacher, sat down with PIX11 News. She shared what she thinks is is really driving teachers out of the classroom, and what needs to be done to help.