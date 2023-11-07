JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Jersey City will now be home to a Whole Foods Market.

The supermarket chain announced that its first store in Jersey City is set to open on Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. The over 51,000-square-foot grocery store is located at Washington Street and Columbus Drive.

The new Whole Foods Market will have a coffee bar and more than 1,000 items sourced locally from around the Northeast, according to the company.

The supermarket will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day. Regular store hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first 300 customers in line will get a tote bag and a coupon that could offer up to $100 off, the company said. There will also be complimentary coffee and pastries.

