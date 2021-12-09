Who is David Banks? Getting to know Eric Adams’ pick for schools chancellor

NEW YORK — David Banks stood in front of his former elementary school and sent a clear message: He was formed by New York City schools.

Banks, the founder of Eagle Academy for Young Men, was tapped my mayor-elect Eric Adams to be New York City’s schools chancellor. He rose through the ranks at New York City Public Schools — now, he’ll be tasked with leading the district.

“He’s from this community,” P.S. 167 Principal Michael Johnson said. “He sees what the challenges are for the students in this community. I think it’s important that he have that connection to the community and to the students that he serves.”

Another principal called Banks “a pioneer in education.”

