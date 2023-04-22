NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Whitney Museum of American Art gave New Yorkers a free pass to celebrate Earth Day.

There were three exhibitions on view that tackled the issues of climate, Earth, and the environment.

“We had the Puerto Rican artist working with kids on making coffee clay, which is part of her practice, and which is also a very important crop in Puerto Rico,” said Bri Lounds, marketing director at the museum. “The artist is really calling attention to those relationships, to the land, to art making and art practice.”

In addition to activities for the kids, New Yorkers had the last chance to see No Existe Un Mundo Poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria.

The exhibit was the first time in 50 years that a group of Puerto Rican Art was surveyed at the museum. It explored the aftermath of Hurricane Maria through the eyes of 20 different artists from the island.