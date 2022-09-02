PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the holiday weekend, whether with a getaway or festivities in the five boroughs.

Travel experts expect that this weekend traffic will rebound to pre-pandemic levels and maybe even set new records.

According to Adobe Analytics, which measures data across travel, leisure, and hospitality, travel spending is up 17% this year compared with 2019 levels. And domestic flights are expected to be 20% higher than the holiday weekends in 2019 and 2021, according to travel app Hopper. Hopper predicts that 12.6 million people will take to the skies this weekend, through Monday.

But if battling big lines at the gas pump or the airport doesn’t sound like a holiday, there’s plenty to do in New York City.

Every Labor Day, throngs of people gather along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Labor Day to celebrate Caribbean culture at the West Indian Day Parade, better known to West Indian natives as Carnival.

Since the early 20th century, the parade has united New Yorkers from across the city looking to immerse themselves in Caribbean culture and traditions through dance, costumes, music, and food.

Other options around the city include the Met Opera Summer Festival, the U.S. Open tennis tournament, the Electric Zoo music festival on Randall’s Island, and fireworks at Coney Island.

But before heading out in the city, folks should check MTA service advisories as well as the weather forecast, which is predicting possible rain on Sunday and Monday.