FORDHAM, The Bronx (PIX11) — An assassination-style shooting in the middle of the day was at least the third shooting incident in the city on Wednesday. It happened while Mayor Eric Adams called on Congress to approve legislation and take other measures to restrict access to guns and reduce gun violence.

“The clock is ticking, every day, every minute, towards another hour of death,” the mayor said in a prepared statement in testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee late Wednesday morning.

His words spoke to the reality taking place on Wednesday in the city that he runs. Police said that three men in a black Volkswagen drove up to 2323 Walton Avenue. They got out of the car, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot a man who was standing on the sidewalk next to a car. He was shot in the head.

The gunmen, who some witnesses said were wearing ski masks, fled in the car. Police are actively searching for the suspects.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition, according to police. They said that the man was the intended target of the shooting that took place around 11:30 a.m. It was the same hour that Mayor Adams made a plea to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“Stand with all of us to end gun violence and protect the lives of Americans,” Adams said from the testimony table, at which he sat with five other people who’d been invited to testify.

In his comments, the mayor specifically called on Congress to pass legislation to make fewer guns available.

“We need Congress to take the handcuffs off the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, known as ATF, and let them do their jobs,” he said, emphasizing his desire to have more illegal guns out of circulation.

The ATF doesn’t have a permanent leader. Adams called for that to change as well.

He also said that he supports the Protect Our Kids Act, a measure in the House designed to close loopholes in gun laws, and make fewer guns available. It’s expected to pass the House.

Adams also said that he wants “the Senate to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021.”

Bipartisan negotiations are underway now on gun legislation in the Senate. It’s not yet clear if there are enough votes for it, or any proposed gun legislation, to pass.