FILE: Swimmers and sunbathers use a public pool at a park in Queens, New York on August 12, 2021.(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat continues to persist in New York City, more and more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off.

Many are looking to flock to public pools across the five boroughs to beat the heat. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the recent heat advisory, opening hours extend until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.

Due to the current national lifeguard shortage, all swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim and “Learn to Swim,” have been canceled for the summer, according to city officials.

The following pools are open for New Yorkers to splash into:

The Bronx

Claremont Pool (170th Street and Clay Avenue)

Crotona Pool (173rd Street and Fulton Avenue)

Edenwald Houses Pool (Schieffelin Avenue and East 229th Street)

Floating Pool (Schieffelin Avenue and East 229th Street)

Haffen Pool (Ely and Burke avenues)

Mapes Pool (East 180th Street between Mapes and Prospect avenues)

Mullaly Pool (East 164th Street between Jerome and River avenues)

Playground 174 Pool (East 174th Street and Bronx River Avenue)

Van Cortlandt Pool (West 242nd Street and Broadway)

Brooklyn

Betsy Head Pool (Boyland, Livonia and Dumont avenues)

Commodore Barry Pool (Flushing and Park avenues, Navy and North Elliot streets)

David Fox/PS 251 Pool (East 54th Street and Avenue H)

Douglass and DeGraw Pool (Third Avenue and Nevins Street)

Glenwood Houses Pool (Farragut Road and Ralph Avenue)

Howard Pool (Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue)

Jesse Owens Pool (117 Stuyvesant Avenue)

Kosciuszko Pool (Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue and Kosciuszko Street)

Lindower Park Pool (East 60th Street, Mill Road and Strickland Avenue)

McCarren Park Pool (McCarren Park)

PS 20 Playground Pool (Clermont Avenue and Adelphi Street)

Red Hook Pool (Bay and Henry streets)

Sunset Park Pool (Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th streets)

Manhattan

Abe Lincoln Pool (Fifth Avenue and East 135th Street)

Asser Levy Pool (Asser Levy Place and East 23rd Street)

Dry Dock Pool (East 10th Street between C and D avenues)

Frederick Douglass Pool (Amsterdam Avenue between 100th & 102nd streets)

Hamilton Fish Pool (Pitt and Houston streets)

Highbridge Pool (Amsterdam Avenue and West 173rd Street)

Jackie Robinson Pool (Bradhurst Avenue and West 146th Street)

John Jay Pool (East of York Avenue on 77th Street)

Marcus Garvey Pool (124th Street and Fifth Avenue)

Sheltering Arms Pool (West 129th Street and Amsterdam Avenue)

Thomas Jefferson Pool (East 112th Street and First Avenue)

Tompkins Square Pool (Avenue A between East 7th and East 10th streets)

Vesuvio Pool (Thompson Street between Spring and Prince streets)

Wagner Pool (East 124th Street between First and Second avenues)

Queens

Astoria Pool (19th Street and 23rd Drive)

Fisher Pool (99th Street and 32nd Avenue)

Fort Totten Pool (338 Story Avenue)

Liberty Pool (173rd Street and 106th Avenue)

Marie Curie Park Pool (211th Street and 46th Avenue)

PS 186 Playground Pool (Little Neck Parkway and 72nd Avenue)

Windmuller Pool (54th Street and 39th Road)

Staten Island

Faber Pool (Faber Street and Richmond Terrace)

General Douglas Pool (Jefferson Street and Seaver Avenue)

Lyons Pool (Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard)

Maggie Howard Pool (Tompkins Avenue between Hill and Broad streets)

PS 46 Playground Pool (Parkinson Avenue and Kramer Street)

Tottenville Pool (Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue)

West Brighton Pool (Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel streets)

More information on public pools across New York City can be found here.